Woman accused of killing Instagram lookalike in plot to fake her own death

MAINZ, Germany – A family dispute, a missing woman, and a body that had been stabbed to death found in the woman’s car by her parents: These things, authorities in Germany now say, are not as they once seemed.

Far from being the victim, the woman who had been missing had instead found a lookalike on Instagram and killed her with a friend in order to stage her own death and “start a new life,” prosecutors and police in Bavaria now say. The case has been dubbed the “doppelganger murder” by local media.

Arrest warrants on suspicion of murder have now been issued for the woman and her friend, police in the southern city of Ingolstadt, around 50 miles north of the regional capital, Munich, announced Monday. The pair have been in custody since days after the body was discovered.

Read the full story on nbcnews.com.