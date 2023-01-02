Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White dead at 67

NETHERLANDS - MARCH 14: AHOY Photo of EARTH WIND & FIRE and Fred WHITE, Drummer Fred White performing on stage (Photo by Rob Verhorst/Redferns)

Fred White, a drummer for the band Earth, Wind & Fire, has died, according to a social media post from his brother and former bandmate, Verdine White.

“Our family is saddened today with the loss of an amazing and talented family member, our beloved brother Frederick Eugene ‘Freddie’ White,” Verdine White wrote on Instagram.

He called his brother a “child protégé” and an “original” founding member of Earth, Wind & Fire “with gold records at the young age of 16 years old.”

“But more than that,” Verdine White wrote, “at home and beyond he was the wonderful bro that was always entertaining and delightfully mischievous! And we could always count on him to make a seemingly bad situation more light-hearted! He will live in our hearts forever, rest in power beloved Freddie!!”

The band posted a memorial tribute to Fred White on Instagram.