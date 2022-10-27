Elon Musk tells advertisers ‘Twitter cannot become a free-for-all hellscape’

Elon Musk revealed more of his vision for Twitter on Thursday with a message to advertisers — a sign that the tech titan’s $44 billion acquisition of the social media platform is moving forward ahead of a court-ordered Friday deadline to seal the deal.
In a post on Twitter addressed to the platform’s advertisers, Musk, who has replaced his Twitter biography with “Chief Twit” and made his location “Twitter HQ,” said he wants to see Twitter become a global leader in advertising and brand awareness.
“Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise,” he said.