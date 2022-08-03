WATCH LIVE: NASA holds briefing to preview Artemis I moon mission

NASA will host a briefing at 10 a.m. to preview the upcoming Artemis I lunar mission.

The agency is currently targeting no earlier than Monday, Aug. 29, for the launch of the Space Launch System rocket to send the Orion spacecraft around the Moon and back to Earth. The mission will take place over the course of about six weeks to check out systems before crew fly aboard on Artemis II.

The briefing will provide an overview of the Artemis I mission. The event will be streamed live in the video player at the top of this page.

Artemis I is an uncrewed flight test, the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to the Moon.

Through Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon.

Learn more about NASA’s Artemis I mission at: https://www.nasa.gov/specials/artemis-i/