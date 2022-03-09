Film star Pasha Lee killed in Russia-Ukraine war, reports say

Ukrainian soldiers walk on a destroyed bridge in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Ukrainian actor and television presenter Pasha Lee was killed defending his native country against Russia, reports say.

According to Deadline, Lee was killed on Sunday in Irpin, under shelling by Russian forces occupying the city located west of Kyiv.

The 33-year-old Ukrainian film star reportedly joined the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine last week during the ongoing invasion, Deadline reports.

One day prior to his death, Lee took to his Instagram to share a post that read, “For the last 48 hours there is an opportunity to sit down and take a picture of how we are being bombed, and we are smiling because we will manage and everything will be UKRAINE 🇺🇦 WE ARE WORKING !!!”

According to TMZ, Odesa International Film Festival first broke the news of Lee’s passing.

The festival memorialized him by listing his film credentials, including roles in “Shtolnya,” “Shadows of Unforgotten Ancestors,” “Zvychayna Sprava,” “The Fight Rules,” “Meeting of Classmates” and more, TMZ reports.