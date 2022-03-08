‘Hero alert’ VIDEO: Dashcam shows patrol car smash head-on into accused drunken driver to prevent potential tragedy

Florida Department of Law Enforcement released image of the crash.

A Florida highway patrol master trooper is being called a hero after putting herself in harm’s way to prevent a tragedy, KPRC 2′s sister station WJXT reported.

Toni Schuck drove her patrol car directly into the path of an oncoming drunk driver who was traveling at a high rate of speed.

According to the report, Schuck took on the female accused drunken driver in order to prevent a tragedy as the car was heading toward the Skyway 10K route where there would be thousands of participating runners.

A dashcam video, released by the Florida Department Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, shows the vehicle crashing head-on with Schuck’s patrol car.

🚨HERO ALERT🚨 Yesterday, Florida Highway Patrol Master Trooper Toni Schuck put herself directly in harm’s way and... Posted by Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles on Monday, March 7, 2022

“Thank you for your bravery and self-sacrifice, Trooper Schuck,” WJXT wrote. “We wish you a speedy recovery!”

According to WJXT, both the accused drunken driver and trooper suffered serious injuries.

The driver was charged with driving under the influence.

