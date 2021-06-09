EXPLAINER: Noor ruling could have impacts for other ex-cops

FILE - In this April 20, 2021, file image taken from video, defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, listens to verdicts at his trial for the 2020 death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter charges in state court and is scheduled to be sentenced June 25. (Court TV via AP, Pool, File)

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Supreme Court is deciding how to interpret the state's third-degree murder statute in a police killing case that is expected to have repercussions for the four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd.

The state's highest court heard oral arguments Wednesday in the case of Mohamed Noor, a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Damond, a dual U.S.-Australian citizen engaged to a Minneapolis man, had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home. Noor was convicted in 2019 of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The main issue before the justices, who did not say when they would rule, is how to properly interpret Minnesota's third-degree murder statute, which has been hotly debated in the prosecutions over both the Damond and Floyd killings. Here's a look at some of the issues involved:

THE STATUTE:

Minnesota law defines third-degree murder as “an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life.” A central dispute is whether “dangerous to others” must be read as plural, or if the fatal act can be directed at a single, specific person.

Defense attorney Caitlinrose Fisher argued that the statutory language, backed by case law, requires that a defendant’s actions be directed at more than one person, and that the law is meant for cases such as indiscriminate killings.

But Hennepin County prosecutor Jean Burdorf cited other cases, including a February decision from the Minnesota Court of Appeals that affirmed Noor's conviction. Those cases held that “others” could mean just one person. She asked the justices to make the law clear because the proper interpretation has become unclear amid conflicting rulings over the years.

HOW THE RULING COULD AFFECT THE EX-OFFICERS CHARGED IN FLOYD'S DEATH:

