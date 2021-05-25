1 killed as protesters scuffle with Iraqi security forces

Anti-government protesters chant slogans as they hold posters of slain activist Ehab Wazni outside the Green Zone area which houses the seat of the country's government and foreign embassies, in Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Hundreds of Iraqi protesters have taken to the streets of Baghdad to decry a recent spike in assassinations targeting outspoken activists and journalists. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

BAGHDAD – A protester died Tuesday after being shot as clashes erupted between demonstrators and Iraqi security forces in Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, Iraqi security officials and a rights monitor said.

Security forces used live ammunition to disperse crowds after protesters began throwing stones, witnesses and Iraqi officials said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

The shooting began after security forces used tear gas to disperse crowds. The demonstrators responded by throwing stones, and on some occasions bricks at police, an Associated Press videographer witnessed.

Security forces clashed Tuesday with demonstrators after hundreds of Iraqis took to the streets in Baghdad to protest what they say is the impunity of those responsible for the targeted killings of prominent activists and journalists.

Violence erupted near Tahrir Square in the early evening following a largely peaceful demonstration. Iraqi security forces fired live rounds to disperse the crowds and demonstrators hurled stones at riot police, witnesses and Iraqi security officials said.

It wasn't immediately known if there were casualties.

Earlier, demonstrators gathered in the square amid heavy security, among them protesters from southern provinces including Dhi Qar and Karbala. Tensions there have mounted in recent weeks over the increasingly frequent targeted killings.

