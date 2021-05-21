Missouri family seeks answers in Black 19-year-old's death

In this May 14, 2021, photo provided by Jeremiah Choka, about 100 racial justice activists staged a protest march in Fredericktown, Mo., questioning the death of Derontae Martin. His mother, grandmother and racial injustice activists are questioning how the young Black man ended up shot to death in April during a prom party inside the rural Missouri home of a middle aged man with a history of bigoted social media postings. They don't believe the findings of a preliminary investigation indicating that he took his own life. (Jeremiah Choka via AP)

Derontae Martin was a playful and outgoing 19-year-old, a former football standout and a “big kid” who looked out for his friends and family.

Now, his mother, grandmother and racial injustice activists are questioning the official account of how the young Black man ended up shot to death during a prom party inside the rural Missouri home of a middle-aged white man with a history of bigoted social media postings. They don't believe the findings of a preliminary investigation indicating that he took his own life inside the attic of that home.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Martin's grandmother Kimberly Lotts said. "He wasn’t a kid that caused trouble, ran around or beat up folks, or robbed or stole. He wasn’t that kind of a kid. He was a very loving, fun-filled kid. He was a loyal, faithful friend to those that he cared about.”

Martin's family lived in the St. Louis area until about a decade ago, when they moved to Park Hills, a town of 8,500 residents in Missouri's Old Lead Belt region about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis.

Though that area of Missouri is about 95% white, Martin was popular and happy, his relatives said. Ericka Lotts recalled how her son donned bunny years during this year's Easter service to amuse the small children.

“He was just a big kid,” she said. “I told him all the time he was 19, but inside he was about 12.”

At Central High School, Martin was a star defensive tackle who earned a scholarship to a small out-of-state college. He graduated in 2020 but needed to bring up his entrance exam score before he could go to college. Ericka Lotts said he spent the past year working at a Walmart store and a restaurant.

Ericka Lotts recently bought a house in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson, and Martin was living with her. But on the night of April 24 he was back in the Park Hills area. He went to a prom party at a home near the Madison County town of Fredericktown, 27 miles (43 kilometers) south of Park Hills.

