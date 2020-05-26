One Good Thing: Army veteran receives surprise parade after Honor Flight trip to DC is canceled

SALMON CREEK, Washington – An army veteran in Washington state got a big surprise after a meaningful trip was canceled.

Neil Leitner was supposed to take an Honor Flight -- an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C.'s memorials for veterans back in April, but the trip was postponed due to coronavirus.

Neil's wife set up a drive-by salute to Neil for his service to his country.

Several cars drove by Neil with American flags attached and “thank you” signs posted on the windows.

"I wasn't expecting it, and my wife Liz set this up as through her quilting group and I certainly didn't see it coming," Neil said.

Neil’s trip to D.C. is rescheduled for October.