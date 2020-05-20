One Good Thing: Neighborhood creates the ultimate sandlot with help of former Washington Nationals player

OAK GROVE, Mississippi – A Mississippi community has transformed its cul-de-sac into the ultimate sandlot, and a World Series champion is showing the young players some moves.

A neighbor painted the bases and an infield. Then teams were formed -- girls vs. boys, or the Tik-Tokers vs. the Bandits. They plan to battle it out during a seven-game championship series.

The coach for the girls has some experience. That position was filled by former Washington Nationals player Brian Dozier.

The winning team will get to hold Dozier’s World Series trophy replica.