Looking for a mask? Fashion retailers’ styles from dull to DAMN!

HOUSTON – High-end and low-end fashion retailers are rolling out face mask product lines in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some retailers are rolling out what you’d expect stripes, solids and florals, but others are taking creativity to another level. Here are some of the offerings, ranked from least to most interesting.

J.Crew

Stripes and solids. And sold out. But what more do you expect from a company going through so much already.

Gap

Pretty standard, but somewhat surprising, Gap has face masks that look like the wallpaper you wanted for your college dorm. But now you can wear it on your face. The leopard is a little risque, but most are prints you’d imagine at Gap. Unfortunately, most, if not all the designs are on back-order.

Old Navy

The surprise variety pack is on back-order, but we can imagine why. The banana mask is our favorite. Old Navy is making mask-wearing almost fun with this deal of five masks for $12.50.

Lily Pulitzer

These masks -- like most of Lily Pulitzer clothing -- make you feel almost like you’re on vacation. Almost. Extra points for fluorescent pink -- and for transporting us, for a second, to a beach somewhere on the Caribbean.

AKings

The world has a vegan python mask. That is all. Oh, wait. It’s $100. Now, that is all. From Forbes.

Lesley Evers

If prints are your thing and you want six and have $95 to spend on them, these designer masks are for you. The dots are exceptionally fun.

Katie May

Love this kid mask with leopard print. It’s another level of cute.

Katie May also has masks with glittery sequins for adults and lace.

