KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Samra Vaid, the senior who stepped up to help her family business

Published: May 20, 2020, 10:24 am

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

On Wednesday, a $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Samra Vaid from Langham Creek. KPRC 2′s Christine Noël surprised the senior in a zoom call.

Check out KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship recipients for 2020 below