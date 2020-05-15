KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Austin Wesneske, the senior with a perfect attendance record since elementary

Published: May 15, 2020, 10:36 am

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

On Friday, a $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Austin Wesneske from Bridgeland High School. KPRC 2′s Owen Confletti surprised the senior during his zoom team meeting.

Check out KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship recipients for 2020 below