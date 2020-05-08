One Good Thing: 99-year-old veteran released from the hospital after battling COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – For a 99-year-old world war II veteran in Kansas City, fighting off COVID-19 was just another battle won.

Max Deweese says he doesn't know how he contracted the coronavirus, but when he started having symptoms, he went to the hospital right away.

After nearly a month inside, Deweese was released from the hospital Thursday to a lot of fanfare.

"I am more blessed than anyone deserves," Deweese said.

During this uncertain time for so many who are battling the virus or are taking precautions, Deweese said he wants people to know better days are ahead.