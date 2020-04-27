10 things Houstonians need to know for Monday, April 27

Hello from Click2Houston.com. It’s Monday, April 27, 2020. Here’s what to know today:

1. Abbott to discuss what’s next for Texas economy

Gov. Greg Abbot is expected to hold a news conference today to explain what is next for the Texas economy.

During a series of radio interviews Wednesday, Abbott gave the most details yet about the highly anticipated announcement, which he has been previewing since he announced preliminary steps to reopen the economy last week.

You can watch Monday’s announcement live starting at 2:30 p.m. on KPRC 2 and Click2houston.com.

2. H-E-B shoppers will be required to wear a mask at stores within Harris County

As the mandatory mask order over Harris County goes into effect on Monday, H-E-B stores within county limits will require employees and shoppers to wear a mask or face covering.

In a statement, H-E-B said: “Some cities have passed laws requiring the use of face coverings while in public and H-E-B will follow those regulations. Our Partners as well as customers must wear a proper face covering to enter our stores in cities where the law requires people to wear masks while in public.”

A Houston Independent School District Nutrition Services employee carries packages of buns to be distributed Monday, April 6, 2020, in Houston. HISD relaunched their food distribution efforts throughout the district Monday, with a streamlined process that will implement increased safety measures. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

3. School district changes free meal program after suspecting people sold food online

A Florida school district that provides free meals to students in the county has retooled its program following suspicion that some people were picking up extra food and selling it online.

The suspicion started last week, when staff saw a “significant increase” in the number of meals served across the district, which includes Tampa, district spokeswoman Tanya Arja told CNN. Sites were running out of food.

4. Texas voters overwhelmingly approve of business closures, stay-at-home orders despite blow to state’s economy, says UT/TT poll

Texas’ economy is taking a catastrophic hit — and hundreds of thousands of Texans are out of work — as officials shutter businesses and limit some establishment’s operations to stop the spread of the new coronavirus. But while Texans’ optimism about the state’s economy has fallen, they largely support those measures, according to the latest University of Texas/Texas Tribune Poll.

5. More than 1,700 Houstonians and 10,000 Texans have recovered from COVID-19

1,725 patients infected with COVID-19 have recovered in Harris County and Houston, Harris County Public Health reports.

As of April 26, Harris County Public Health reports nearly 4,000 active cases in Harris County and Houston combined.

6. WATCH: See what it’s like in Galveston this morning as beachgoers head out

Beginning April 27, the public beaches will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily for exercise only and other non-stationary activities.

The Galveston City Council voted to allow people to surf, swim, wade fish, and access the rock groins during the designated hours.

7. People receiving stimulus checks get letter signed by President Donald Trump

If you’re getting money from the federal government as part of the recent stimulus response to the coronavirus, you’ll also get a letter from President Donald Trumpexplaining why.

CNN has obtained a copy of the letter signed by the President and sent to recipients of the stimulus payments.

FILE - In this April 24, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

8. What was said Sunday about Trump’s comments that coronavirus might be treated with an injection of disinfectant

The furor over President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the coronavirus might be treated with an injection of disinfectant mounted Sunday as the President avoided the briefing room and one of his top medical advisers insisted his remarks were misinterpreted.

After several days in which state public health officials have rushed to issue urgent warnings to Americans about the dangers of ingesting disinfectants, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, sidestepped the opportunity to amplify that message Sunday.

9. Houston boxing legend recovering after 35-day hospitalization fighting COVID-19

Houston boxing icon Termite Watkins has faced many obstacles in his lifetime both in and out of the ring. But what he has endured lately may be the most challenging of them all.

Watkins, 63, is home now after a 35-day hospitalization battling the coronavirus. His wife, Cindy, his family and his team of doctors were concerned about his prognosis. But like the fighter he is, Watkins kept battling and now is on the road to recovery.

10. PHOTOS: Hundreds of people visit Surfside Beach, but many didn’t respect social distancing

Surfside Beach was busy with visitors over the weekend. Photos show hundreds of people on the beach, enjoying games, music, and barbecue. The majority of the people seem not to be respecting social distancing guidelines or didn’t wear a face mask or covering.

Surfside Beach is located near Freeport, in Brazoria County, which has encouraged residents to wear a face covering when out in public, but it is not mandated.

