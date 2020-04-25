In Texas, can you buy a cocktail to-go that’s already mixed?
Gov. Greg Abbott, in an effort to reopen Texas, announced an executive order which allows non-essential retail businesses to operate via pick-up and delivery service starting on April 24.
Since the announcement was made, the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) received many questions on how the order impacts the alcoholic beverage industry.
Here are the TABC’s guidelines for to-go alcohol sales:
- Businesses selling alcohol will continue to operate as they have been in recent weeks.
- Businesses authorized by Texas law or a statutory suspension, issued by Gov. Abbott, can conduct pickup and delivery services of alcohol. Click here for a list of who can and cannot conduct to-go sales.
- Mixed beverages are still not allowed to be sold mixed for pick up and delivery. Alcohol must be in manufacturer-sealed containers.
