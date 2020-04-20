Why you should do your taxes now instead of waiting until July 15

HOUSTON – The IRS has extended the deadline to file our taxes, but that doesn’t mean we should wait until July 15 to send them in, especially if you are expecting a refund.

While most of America is furloughed or staying at home to stay healthy, the IRS said it has agents processing tax returns as they come in. That means the sooner you file your taxes, the sooner you’ll receive any refund you’re due.

The IRS issues most refunds in less than 21 days.

Doing your own taxes

Because of COVID-19, there are no in-person volunteer tax preparers open now, but the IRS has provided all of the forms and instructions you need to do them yourself on its IRS Free File website. If you made $69,000 or less last year, you can download free software that walks you through your taxes step by step.

If you made more than $69,000, you will find the forms you need at IRS.gov that offer basic guidance for you to fill them out yourself.