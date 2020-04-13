Carnival Cruise Line cancels cruises through June 26 due to COVID-19 pandemic

Carnival Cruise Line has announced it is canceling all U.S. cruises through June 26 as the COVID-19 continues to spread.

The cruise line initially said trips would resume in May. According to the U.S Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the no-sail order has been extended until July, or until the pandemic is over.

“We are working with the cruise line industry to address the health and safety of crew at sea as well as communities surrounding U.S. cruise ship points of entry,” CDC Director Robert Redfield said. “The measures we are taking today to stop the spread of COVID-19 are necessary to protect Americans, and we will continue to provide critical public health guidance to the industry to limit the impacts of COVID-19 on its workforce throughout the remainder of this pandemic.”

In recent weeks, at least 10 cruise ships reported crew members or passengers that tested positive or experienced respiratory symptoms or influenza-like illness, the CDC said. There are nearly 100 cruise ships remaining at sea off the East Coast, West Coast, and Gulf Coast, with nearly 80,000 crew onboard.

The CDC said they aware of 20 cruise ships at port or anchorage in the United States with known or suspected COVID-19 infection among the crew who remain on board.