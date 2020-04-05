Mark Wahlberg thanks H-E-B partners working amid coronavirus pandemic

In a special video message, Mark Wahlberg is sending thanks to H-E-B partners whom he says are doing a great job in the face of the coronavirus pandemic which has resulted in large shopping crowds daily.

“I want to say thank you for manning the frontlines for us and doing a great job and keeping all of us stocked with all the things that we need to survive,” Wahlberg said.

@markwahlberg sent a shout out to @HEB and now I’m determined to work harder 🤤😍 — savage k 🇵🇷😘 (@zenonkay) April 3, 2020

“I appreciate what you’re doing and I know how hard you’ve all been working,” Wahlberg said. “We’re all appreciative and what you’re doing for America is so amazing.”

Watch the video: