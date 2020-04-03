78ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

78ºF

News

Inspiring images from Houston and across the U.S. that will brighten your day

Daniela Sternitzky-Di Napoli, Digital News Editor

Tags: coronavirus, covid-19, pandemic
Houston Public Works shared a post with this image thanking health care professionals.
Houston Public Works shared a post with this image thanking health care professionals. (Houston Public Works Twitter)

HOUSTON – Things seem pretty bleak right now, so it is important to find some positive and inspiring things to help you weather the storm.

People from Houston to New York have been sharing some inspirational things across social media, and we want to share them with you and bring a little light to your day.

Houston

New Orleans

Chicago

Los Angeles

New York

The Empire State Building lit up red and white like a siren for emergency workers

THANK YOU💙 | New York's Empire State Building was lit up like an ambulance last night in honor of first responders and medical professionals on the front lines of the city's coronavirus outbreak.

Posted by WJXT4 The Local Station / News4JAX on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Seattle

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: