Inspiring images from Houston and across the U.S. that will brighten your day
HOUSTON – Things seem pretty bleak right now, so it is important to find some positive and inspiring things to help you weather the storm.
People from Houston to New York have been sharing some inspirational things across social media, and we want to share them with you and bring a little light to your day.
Houston
Good Morning ☀️ #houston from my penthouse. pic.twitter.com/r63cj4uYKK— 🇵🇭 MR. DE CASTRO (@sirkim05) April 1, 2020
Azaleas this spring in #Houston pic.twitter.com/M5WpwADgrq— Vicky - Patti's Twin (@Vicky813) March 31, 2020
🙏We dedicate today's #MiniMuralMonday to all the health care professionals battling #COVID19 and going above and beyond to keep #Houston safe. THANK YOU 👏👨⚕️👩⚕️❤️#NationalDoctorsDay #Heroes pic.twitter.com/Rj53bqdfGU— Houston Public Works (@HouPublicWorks) March 30, 2020
Home workouts am I right? #home #workout #houston #rockets pic.twitter.com/0f1OtyDWZj— Clutch the Bear (@clutchthebear) March 31, 2020
We are here for you #Houston. We show up to every shift to do what today demands. And today, we thank you for supporting us by following the stay home, work safe order as we all pull together to #FlattenTheCurve. #HealthcareHeroes #CaringDuringCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/Ifu9dIShZ7— HCA Houston Healthcare (@HCAHouston) March 24, 2020
New Orleans
A HUGE thank you to @Lowes for the large donation of PPE & cleaning supplies they made to the @CityOfNOLA yesterday!! This will help keep our first responders on the front lines of the #COVID19 crisis in #NewOrleans safe. pic.twitter.com/IsZDiK5zIg— NOLA Ready (@nolaready) April 1, 2020
Quiet morning in the Quarter. 🌷🌿⚜️ #NewOrleans pic.twitter.com/q2oG2d2MMu— David (@DavidMora) March 28, 2020
Found this on my daily walk in uptown #neworleans. It is something when kids tell us to take care of our health. pic.twitter.com/xF6VdAB8zn— Elizabeth Kahn (@TaylorLibrarian) March 26, 2020
#NewOrleans #StayAtHomeOrder— Lana B 🌻 New Orleans ~ Stay Home Save Lives (@IloveLanaB) March 31, 2020
Peace & Love Everyone 💘🌻 pic.twitter.com/tl1Hv5WM6e
Chicago
We will survive #coronavirus Chicago pic.twitter.com/nNTMl4AWBa— Chicago NightRider (@NightRiderTunes) March 26, 2020
Chalked by kids on a driveway in my neighborhood. #COVID19 #COVIDー19 #coronavirus #CoronaUpdate #chicago #bolingbrook #pandemic2020 pic.twitter.com/6I0fdvr7Qe— sonia farooq (@soniafarooq) April 1, 2020
Los Angeles
Beautiful sunset tonight. Oh, how we treasure the simple pleasures like this nowadays. #LosAngeles #sunset pic.twitter.com/VWNbJTb7WX— Jill Painter Lopez (@jillpainter) April 1, 2020
Sunset from my home 💚💙💜 #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/V9j04pyLOT— Goldie Chan 💚🏠 (@GoldieChan) April 1, 2020
New York
The Empire State Building lit up red and white like a siren for emergency workers
THANK YOU💙 | New York's Empire State Building was lit up like an ambulance last night in honor of first responders and medical professionals on the front lines of the city's coronavirus outbreak.Posted by WJXT4 The Local Station / News4JAX on Tuesday, March 31, 2020
The Empire State Building lit in red and white last night for health care workers dealing coronavirus #nyc#newyorkcity #newyork @empirestatebldg #coronavirus @agreatbigcity pic.twitter.com/HnqVc6GlYV— Gary Hershorn (@GaryHershorn) March 31, 2020
Seattle
The current situation so aptly described by a cinema hall in #Seattle. pic.twitter.com/5xvJjVqXWe— Dhruv Moondhra (@mdhruv) April 1, 2020
This is just intermission, #Seattle. pic.twitter.com/W5BFodcnuB— Stephanie Forrer (@StephForrer) March 30, 2020
It’s been a rough month, but our city has Heart! #wegotthisseattle #seattle #westseattle pic.twitter.com/nvpLYe6W2y— Mike Jensen (@mjtwit) April 1, 2020
The video is boring. Just turn up the sound and listen. I love #Seattle and I love our healthcare and other workers on the frontlines. ❤️❤️ #MakeAJoyfulNoise #SeattleTogether pic.twitter.com/tBB91NcCBO— Arden Ruth 🌵 (@ardenruth) March 27, 2020
Because we all need more of this in our lives now. From our trail cam. #nature #fawnbattle #QuarantineLife #Deer #family #wildlife #Seattle #naturephotography #wildlifephotography pic.twitter.com/SFjKwVtfMD— AnimalsJustBecause (@AnimalsBecause) March 31, 2020
The #Seattle @hyattregency is putting on a light show tonight! 💛 pic.twitter.com/KsJe3yIkXu— Joseph Suttner (@josephsuttner) March 31, 2020
This is cool! @hyattregency #Seattle #StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/67Z35ZKkuy— yousuf hussain (@031991Yousuf) March 31, 2020
From my window last night in #Seattle pic.twitter.com/APkv0GxnPF— Kayvon Behroozian (@vonkayvon) March 31, 2020
