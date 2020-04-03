Inspiring images from Houston and across the U.S. that will brighten your day

HOUSTON – Things seem pretty bleak right now, so it is important to find some positive and inspiring things to help you weather the storm.

People from Houston to New York have been sharing some inspirational things across social media, and we want to share them with you and bring a little light to your day.

Houston

🙏We dedicate today's #MiniMuralMonday to all the health care professionals battling #COVID19 and going above and beyond to keep #Houston safe. THANK YOU 👏👨‍⚕️👩‍⚕️❤️#NationalDoctorsDay #Heroes pic.twitter.com/Rj53bqdfGU — Houston Public Works (@HouPublicWorks) March 30, 2020

We are here for you #Houston. We show up to every shift to do what today demands. And today, we thank you for supporting us by following the stay home, work safe order as we all pull together to #FlattenTheCurve. #HealthcareHeroes #CaringDuringCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/Ifu9dIShZ7 — HCA Houston Healthcare (@HCAHouston) March 24, 2020

New Orleans

A HUGE thank you to @Lowes for the large donation of PPE & cleaning supplies they made to the @CityOfNOLA yesterday!! This will help keep our first responders on the front lines of the #COVID19 crisis in #NewOrleans safe. pic.twitter.com/IsZDiK5zIg — NOLA Ready (@nolaready) April 1, 2020

Found this on my daily walk in uptown #neworleans. It is something when kids tell us to take care of our health. pic.twitter.com/xF6VdAB8zn — Elizabeth Kahn (@TaylorLibrarian) March 26, 2020

#NewOrleans #StayAtHomeOrder

Peace & Love Everyone 💘🌻 pic.twitter.com/tl1Hv5WM6e — Lana B 🌻 New Orleans ~ Stay Home Save Lives (@IloveLanaB) March 31, 2020

Chicago

Los Angeles

Beautiful sunset tonight. Oh, how we treasure the simple pleasures like this nowadays. #LosAngeles #sunset pic.twitter.com/VWNbJTb7WX — Jill Painter Lopez (@jillpainter) April 1, 2020

New York

The Empire State Building lit up red and white like a siren for emergency workers THANK YOU💙 | New York's Empire State Building was lit up like an ambulance last night in honor of first responders and medical professionals on the front lines of the city's coronavirus outbreak. Posted by WJXT4 The Local Station / News4JAX on Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Seattle

The current situation so aptly described by a cinema hall in #Seattle. pic.twitter.com/5xvJjVqXWe — Dhruv Moondhra (@mdhruv) April 1, 2020

The video is boring. Just turn up the sound and listen. I love #Seattle and I love our healthcare and other workers on the frontlines. ❤️❤️ #MakeAJoyfulNoise #SeattleTogether pic.twitter.com/tBB91NcCBO — Arden Ruth 🌵 (@ardenruth) March 27, 2020