U-Haul offers college students 30 days free self-storage amid coronavirus outbreak

PHOENIX – As concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continue to grow, U-Haul president John Taylor said the company is extending 30 days of free self-storage at facilities to help college students impacted by schedule changes at their universities.

“We don’t know how every student is affected. But we know they are affected,” said Taylor. “More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and go home. Students and their parents are in need of moving and storage solutions. We have the expertise and network to help, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”

A growing number of schools are evacuating campuses in favor of online instruction due to coronavirus precautions. The company said the offer is typically extended to communities impacted by a natural disaster.

Customers can go to uhaul.com to find the nearest store.