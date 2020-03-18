U-Haul offers college students 30 days free self-storage amid coronavirus outbreak
PHOENIX – As concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak continue to grow, U-Haul president John Taylor said the company is extending 30 days of free self-storage at facilities to help college students impacted by schedule changes at their universities.
“We don’t know how every student is affected. But we know they are affected,” said Taylor. “More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and go home. Students and their parents are in need of moving and storage solutions. We have the expertise and network to help, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.”
A growing number of schools are evacuating campuses in favor of online instruction due to coronavirus precautions. The company said the offer is typically extended to communities impacted by a natural disaster.
Customers can go to uhaul.com to find the nearest store.
RELATED CONTENT
- How to help Houstonians in need during the coronavirus outbreak
- See which Houston-area grocery stores are hiring temporary workers in high-demand
- Food delivery services work to feed children, elderly in need in Houston
- Dollar General, Food Town allocate first hour of operation as ‘elderly hour’ to help protect older shoppers
- Astros pledge $1M to help employees at Minute Maid Park amid coronavirus closures
- H-E-B donates $3M to support organizations helping most vulnerable locals impacted by coronavirus
- Sports stars J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai donate $350,000 to Houston Food Bank
- Mattress Mack develops plan to help seniors, families in need during COVID-19 outbreak
- Rodeo vendor donates huge inventory of food to Houston Food Bank
- Here are all of the ways Houston athletes are helping those impacted by coronavirus
- 5 simple ways you can support local businesses during coronavirus pandemic
- A customer left a $2,500 tip to support an Ohio bar that had to close because of coronavirus
- Want to help Houston Rodeo vendors? Here is a list of dozens that you can support online.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.