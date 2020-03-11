KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Bryan Rodriguez, an athlete and leader on campus

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

On Wednesday, a $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Bryan Rodriguez from Dayton High School. KPRC 2′s Owen Conflenti surprised the senior during his class.

Meet Bryan Rodriguez

Tell me a little bit about your charity work.

All I do is for the organization. I really don’t think of it as myself. I think of it as a greater good. I try not to put my needs before anyone else’s. My parents taught me a lot of humanity, I thank them for who I am today.

What’s some advice for someone young out there?

There’s always a percentage when you look at a statistic. People will tell you’re a number, but everybody is a number. You can’t just look at numbers like that. A percentage is just a number and you gotta look at that when you take on things. The hard part of life is yourself. You got to convince yourself that you can do it. That’s what I try to tell myself every day.

Where do you find your strength and confidence?

My faith and God. My friends and my family, they empower me every day. Of course, the greater good. Looking at things from a different perspective, seeing that there is more to life than just you.

Where do you want to attend?

I’m going to attend the University of Texas at Austin.

Do you know what you want to study?

Communication, I just like talking to people.

