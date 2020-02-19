KPRC 2 Senior Scholarship: Meet Rachel Dalina, a Girl Scout Gold Award winner

HOUSTON – KPRC 2 and Texas Mattress Makers are surprising 20 deserving high school seniors with scholarships. All students selected for scholarships have been nominated by their high schools.

On Wednesday, a $2,500 Senior Scholarship was awarded to Rachel Dalina from Jersey Village High School. KPRC 2′s Taniya Wright surprised the senior during her class.

Meet Rachel Dalina

You were in the Girl Scouts and you received a really high award, tell us about that

I received my Girl Scout Gold Award Project. I created a program for my school called “What the heck you are you majoring in?” It helps students figure out their passion and figure our their interests. A lot of times students go to college and they don’t really know what they are doing, and they spend a lot of time trying to find that out. I wanted to help students start crossing things off their list.

Where do you want to go to school?

No, but I have applied to a couple of Ivy League universities. I also applied to Rice University.

What advice would you give to incoming freshmen?

Be yourself and don’t be afraid of what people are thinking about you. Just really try to figure out what you want, and it’s okay if you don’t know what you want because you have a lot of time to go out of your comfort zone. Try to discover what you want.

Do you know what you want to major in?

I’m planning to major in neuroscience and going into the pre-law track.

