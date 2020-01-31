10 Things to Know for Today

A woman holds up the Union and the European Union flags during an event called "Brussels calling" to celebrate the friendship between Belgium and Britain at the Grand Place in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. The European Union grudgingly let go of the United Kingdom with a final vote Wednesday at the EU's parliament that ended the Brexit divorce battle and set the scene for tough trade negotiations in the year ahead. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ‘THERE IS NO NEED FOR MORE EVIDENCE’ Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee will oppose calling more witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial, all but dashing Democratic efforts to hear more testimony and boosting odds of a quick acquittal.

2. US ADVISES AGAINST TRAVEL TO CHINA This after the World Health Organization declares the outbreak of a new virus that has spread to more than a dozen countries a global emergency.

3. CHINA FACES HUGE LOGISTICAL CHALLENGES AFTER OUTBREAK Keeping 50 million people from the locked-down city of Wuhan and the vicinity supplied with food and other necessities is a massive challenge for the Chinese government.

4. IT’S BREXIT DAY By the end of the day, Britain will be a former member of the European Union, exiting a bloc it had joined in 1973.

5. WHAT’S STILL VULNERABLE TO MANIPULATION Experts warn that cheap online political ads are still susceptible to manipulation by foreign governments and domestic grifters trying to influence the election.

6. NETANYAHU’S WILD WEEK The Israeli prime minister reveled in Trump’s Mideast plan, but now his West Bank annexation plan is in question and a criminal trial casts a cloud over his re-election hopes.

7. SUPER BOWL HOST CITY WRACKED BY POVERTY A big sporting event puts all aspects of the socioeconomic spectrum on display, and most people who live in Miami Gardens, Florida, simply cannot afford to attend the NFL championship game.

8. TRUMP TO CREATE HUMAN TRAFFICKING POST Ivanka Trump, the president's daughter and senior adviser, compared trafficking to “modern-day slavery” and says the White House is committed to ending it.

9. ‘A LOT CAN HAPPEN IN A LIFETIME’ At a pre-Super Bowl concert, Lizzo reflects on her soaring career as she remembers attending the big game as a teenager, watching Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake join forces onstage.

10. SIDELINE REPORTERS HAVE KEY ROLE Fox Sports’ Chris Myers and Erin Andrews will be the eyes and ears for the production truck as well as Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth.