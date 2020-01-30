Massive sinkhole opens under trailer homes

(CNN) – A large sinkhole opened up at a mobile home park near Tallahassee, Florida on Tuesday.

One resident described hearing a loud sound and seeing the ground suddenly swallow trees and her neighbor’s porch!

Luckily, no one was home at the time.

The sinkhole is still active and continuing to grow.

Firefighters say they won’t even risk measuring it, because it’s just not safe.

As a result of the sinkhole, two families have been displaced.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, sinkholes are most often natural occurrences, especially in places such as Florida with limestone or ground easily dissolved by water.

The USGS cays they can happen over time and also be “human-induced” through construction and groundwater pumping.