Port Galveston, Carnival Cruise Lines sign contract to bring new state-of-the-art terminal

GALVESTON, Texas – The Port of Galveston has signed a longterm contract with Royal Caribbean Cruises for a new $100 million cruise terminal.

The terminal, which is expected to be completed by November, 2021, will welcome Allure of the Seas, one of the world’s largest cruise ships.

“This is an historic moment, not only for the port, but for Galveston,” port director and CEO Rodger Rees said. “This partnership will bring economic growth to the region and the state by generating new jobs, spending and tax revenues. It also will bring more visitors to the island, a popular tourist destination. Galveston is on course to become a global destination for cruising.”

The two-story terminal will be about 170,000 square feet on 10 acres and will feature state-of-the-art technology that will include mobile check-ins and facial recognition.

The port will be responsible for maintenance, parking and improvements to the dock so it can accommodate larger vessels.

Allure of the Seas will get a $165 million amplification before sailing into Galveston, which will include the addition of the Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea that has a 10-story plunge.

The ship has a trio of multi-story waterslides, restaurants, bars and an arcade.

Construction on the terminal is expected to begin in April.

The terminal will be built by RCL, which will then lease it from the port for an initial term of 20 years, with four 10-year extension options.