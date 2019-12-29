Man accused of killing ex-girlfriend on Christmas Eve fatally shot by Harris County deputy

HOUSTON – A Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed the man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend on Christmas Eve at Hermann Park, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were tracking down multiple leads regarding the whereabouts of the suspect, Albert Benjamin Simon, when they found him sitting on a bench near the teahouse garden, officials said.

When the deputies went to apprehend the suspect, Simon began to yell, “shoot me, shoot me” while reaching for something in a bag, officials said.

Simon then ran from the deputies. One deputy opened fire and shot the suspect at least twice, officials said.

The deputy-involved shooting was reported 3:15 p.m. Saturday at 6202 Hermann Park Drive.

Simon was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:38 p.m., officials said.

The Houston Police Department is in charge of investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

No one else was injured in the shooting. Police ask the public to avoid this area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.