Kylie Jenner slammed for gifting daughter diamond ring for Christmas

(CNN) – Who needs toys for Christmas when you can have diamonds?

That's exactly what Kylie Jenner did when she gifted her 1-year-old daughter Stormi a diamond ring for Christmas.

Jenner posted a short video of her daughter wearing the bling on her Instagram stories, but it has since been deleted. But the celebrity news outlet The Shade Room managed to get a screengrab of the extravagant gift.

Immediately following the post, Jenner received criticism on social media for the over-the-top present.

One person on Twitter wrote it was ridiculous, adding "I know people work for their money, but that money could have gone to putting food in someone's body, paying for medical bills, or planting trees."

Another user tweeted, "Kylie is so slow. She really got a one year old a diamond ring. The Kardashian/Jenner clan really go out their way to buy stupid expensive gifts."

Jenner shared another since-deleted Instagram story of another gift for her daughter, a pony which she captioned, "ok but Stormi had the best Christmas of all time."

Indeed, she has topped us all.