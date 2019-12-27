Record-setting astronaut talks to KPRC 2

HOUSTON – An astronaut aboard the International Space Station who is about to set a record spoke to KPRC 2’s morning news team Friday.

Astronaut Christina Koch is part of Expedition 59 and 60 to the ISS, which is her first time in space.

She will set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman in February before she returns home.

You can watch Koch’s live interview from the space station in the video attached to this story.