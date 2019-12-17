Neartown - Montrose gets a new day spa: The Greenhouse Day Spa

A new day spa and reflexologist and massage therapist spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Neartown - Montrose, called The Greenhouse Day Spa, is located at 2412 Woodhead St.

According to the business's website, The Greenhouse Day Spa offers "a tranquil, boutique environment allowing you to restore your spirit and discover your potential for true balance and wellness."

The boutique spa offers customized facials (light therapy, microdermabrasion, dermaplaning), massages (30-110 minutes), body treatments (exfoliators, wraps), waxing (face, body) and tinting (eyebrows, eyelashes). Check out all the services on offer here.

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, The Greenhouse Day Spa seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Lauren M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 7, wrote, "Probably one of the most relaxing and in-tune massages I've ever had. Annie was wonderful, no chat during the massage and she knew how to read what you needed. The atmosphere is serene and the facility is clean."

And Tiffany L. wrote, "Annie and the entire staff are always incredible! I will never go to anyone else. I recommend her any chance I get to my family and friends!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Greenhouse Day Spa is open from 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m.–7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.– 6 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

