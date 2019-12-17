Check out the 4 top spots in Houston's The Heights neighborhood

Spending time in the Heights? Get to know this Houston neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a brunch spot to a New American eatery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in the Heights, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Revival Market

Photo: olivia h./Yelp

Topping the list is cafe, specialty food and breakfast and brunch spot Revival Market. Located at 550 Heights Blvd., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 504 reviews on Yelp.

According to the business's website, Revival Market is a "craft butcher shop and cafe that serves up breakfast and lunch daily." Menu favorites include the BLT English muffin (braised bacon, romaine, tomato, sourdough, English muffin, pickled shrimp mayo, egg), the pastrami sandwich (house-smoked pastrami, gruyere, lettuce, tomato, mustard, marbled rye) and the croque madame (griddled house-smoked ham, gruyere, dijonase, fried yard egg, on a croissant smothered in white pepper mornay). Find the entire menu here.

2. BCK

Next up is cocktail bar, New American and breakfast and brunch spot BCK, situated at 933 Studewood St. With 4.5 stars out of 791 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

According to the business's Yelp page, BCK is "your neighborhood restaurant serving nostalgic American fare. Its fun menu features throwbacks that are designed to capture the fond memories associated with a classic 'dinner with the fam.'"

On the menu, look for the Tex-Mex burger, the Mac 'n' Cheez It (elbow mac, white cheeses, Cheez-It cracker crust) and the Bananas Foster French toast during brunch. Stop in on Tuesday for drink and taco specials from 3 p.m. to close. Explore the entire menu here.

3. Pinkerton's Barbecue

Photo: christine l./Yelp

Pinkerton's Barbecue, a spot to score barbecue and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1504 Airline Drive, 4.5 stars out of 647 reviews.

The eatery started as a food trailer and now serves up family recipes in a rustic-themed brick and mortar. The menu includes brisket, ribs, pork, sausage and turkey sold by the pound. Diners can also fill their trays with sides like potato salad, jalapeño cheese rice and jambalaya. For dessert, look for cookies, cakes and cobblers. Check out the entire menu here.

4. Dish Society

Photo: dish society/Yelp

Dish Society, a New American, breakfast and brunch and Southern spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 441 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1050 Yale St. to see for yourself.

This local chain has five Houston-area locations. On the brunch menu, look for pancakes, breakfast tacos and the house favorite shrimp & grits (grilled gulf shrimp on smoked gouda grits, with Tabasco, shallot butter sauce, topped with bacon crumbles & one open range sunny side egg). Find the full menu here.

