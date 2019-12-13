New Mexican spot Cabo Bob's debuts in Greater Uptown

A new Mexican and caterer spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 1810 Fountain View Drive in Greater Uptown, the new addition is called Cabo Bob's.

Cabo Bob's is an Austin-based franchise that specializes in burritos and tacos made with fresh-pressed tortillas. Diners can build their own meals by choosing a protein (chicken, steak, brisket, pork or fish) and toppings like rice, beans, veggies, salsas and sauces. The eatery also offers specialties like the baja fish tacos as well as the brisket & queso burrito. (Explore the entire menu here.)

Cabo Bob's has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a four-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Sammy B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 8, wrote, "I'm so happy Cabo Bob's is now in Houston! You really can't go wrong with their tacos, burritos or bowls... I also love their queso! It's amazing to add on your entree or to just get chips and queso. Everything is so affordable and high quality. Plus, the portions are large."

Yelper C N. added, "A must-try. So excited that this place is now in Houston. Love the fish tacos and steak!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Cabo Bob's is open from 10:30 a.m.–9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

