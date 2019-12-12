Ask Amy: Have a complaint about a business? Use social media to get a fast response

Hey friends,

As I look over our biggest consumer stories of this week, I see there's a mention of social media in just about everyone. I know some of you have no desire to get on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram; but the platforms can be very helpful when it comes to getting businesses to respond when you need to resolve issues with their products or services.

Consumer Reports found that using social media to complain is one of the most effective ways to get a response with little to no wait.

Facebook and Twitter are the best platforms to post your complaint when you tag the business you're trying to reach. Pictures will help more people see your post. If your complaint is about a faulty product, include a photo or video. Make sure you keep your cool. Stick to the facts, no insults. Don't post reservation numbers or other personal information. Save those details for when someone from the company reaches out to you.

Today and tomorrow, use your Instagram account to snag a free meal from Chipotle

The fast-food chain is dropping free burrito codes on Instagram. The first 500 people to text the code will be gifted one free entree.

According to the fine print, the redemption codes are only good for digital orders from participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States. There's a limit of one code per mobile number.

Codes expire December 31.

BBB Top Scams of 2019

As 2019 comes to a close, we thought it was time for a check-in with the Houston Better Business Bureau. We asked President Dan Parsons to share the most common scams they're hearing from Houston consumers right now so you don't fall for them.

Clean all your info off your phone before trading it in

And lastly, if you are getting a new phone anytime soon, don't let go of your old one until you make sure you have cleared off all of your personal information that crooks can use to steal your money. Here are four steps to make sure it's safe before you trade it in.

