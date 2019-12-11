Tom N Toms Coffee brings coffee, tea and more to Sharpstown

Craving coffee and tea? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Tom N Toms Coffee, the new arrival is located at 9393 Bellaire Blvd., Suite A5, in Sharpstown.

Tom N Toms Coffee is a Korea-based franchise with more than 500 locations worldwide. The spot serves up coffee, tea and small bites. The drink menu features espresso, lattes, iced coffee, tea and fruit smoothies. Food options include pretzels, pretzel dogs, garlic bread and caramel cinnamon bread.

Tom N Toms Coffee has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 25 reviews on Yelp.

Linda T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 30, wrote, "This coffee shop is extremely spacious and the staff provided crazy good service. Their coffee isn't super strong so it's easy on the stomach. ... If you're wondering what the oriental latte is — it tastes just like Vietnamese coffee!"

And Nancy S. wrote, "Tom N Toms is my favorite coffee place so far! Here's why: The decor and the huge space makes it a good place to study, the employees are super nice!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Tom N Toms Coffee is open from 10 a.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday-Saturday and noon–10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

