Here are the 5 newest businesses to launch in Houston

Itching to hit up the newest restaurant and retail additions to Houston? From a Mexican spot to a Cuban bakery, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to open their doors near you.

Cabo Bob's

Photo: riley t./Yelp

New to 1810 Fountain View Drive in Greater Uptown is Cabo Bob's, a Mexican and caterer spot.

This Austin-based chain also has locations in San Antonio. The spot offers bowls, burritos, salad, tacos and nachos as "fuel for the journey," according to the business's Facebook page. Look for the grilled steak bowl or fish tacos with buttermilk tortillas, crispy fish, chipotle, crema, mango pico, shredded cabbage and lime. The menu also includes a vegan burrito option.

Wolves Den

Photo: ryan j./Yelp

Stop by 9504 Long Point Road, Suite J, in Spring Branch West and you'll find Wolves Den, a new lounge and dance club.

The motto of the business, as stated on its Facebook page, is "Be fascinated." The late-night spot offers a large bar, a private party room and dance floor, with guest DJs every week.

Tom N Toms Coffee

Photo: michael s./Yelp

New to 9393 Bellaire Blvd., Suite A5, in Sharpstown is Tom N Toms Coffee, a spot to score coffee and tea and more. It's part of the Bellaire Food Street complex.

Tom N Toms Coffee is an international franchise with more than 500 locations around the world. The spot serves up more than 30 varieties of coffee, tea, smoothies and fruit drinks. There are also snacks on the menu such as tortilla pizzas, pretzels and caramel cinnamon bread. (Explore the entire menu here.)

Politan Row

Photo: thomas c./Yelp

Wander over to 2445 Times Blvd., Houston in University Place and you'll find Politan Row, a bar and food court.

According to the business' Facebook page, "Politan Row Houston is a chef-driven food hall platform featuring a thoughtfully-curated mix of local food and beverage talent."

The food hall franchise also has outposts in Chicago, Miami and New Orleans. The spot houses nine restaurant stalls under one roof, with a bar in the center of the dining space. Vendors include Breaking Bao (Asian bao sliders), Ate Kitchen (Caribbean-inspired cuisine) and Susu Kopi and Boba (espresso bar, boba tea and soft serve). Stop by on the second Tuesday of every month for board game night.

Cuban Bakery Cafe Azucar

Photo: jim l./Yelp

Now open at 6465 Westheimer Road in Mid West is Cuban Bakery Cafe Azucar, a bakery.

This spot serves up Cuban-inspired delicacies baked fresh daily. On the bakery menu, look for empanadas, churros, sponge cake, cookies, tres leches and flan. The cafe also serves coffee and breakfast sandwiches, as well as four lunchtime sandwich options on Cuban bread.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.