Celebrate National Cupcake Day at one of Houston's most popular cupcake companies

Small bites: Where to celebrate National Cupcake Day in Houston

Cupcakes are having a moment, and with good reason. The single-serving treats take well to intricate decorations as well as to unusual, even outlandish, flavor combinations. Bacon and coffee, anyone?

Hoodline rounded up Houston's most popular cupcake sellers, using Yelp data and our own methodology, to help you decide where to spend your cupcake dollars on National Cupcake Day, also known as Dec. 15.

Choose wisely.

1. Celebrity Cupcakes

Photo: celebrity cupcakes/Yelp

Topping the list is Celebrity Cupcakes. Located at 2343 University Blvd., Suite B, in University Place, the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, is the highest rated cupcake spot in Houston, boasting four stars out of 241 reviews on Yelp.

2. Smallcakes Central Houston

Next up is Neartown - Montrose's Smallcakes, situated at 2055 Westheimer Road, Suite 115. With four stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers cupcakes and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Crumbville

Photo: danielle f./Yelp

Crumbville, a bakery and vegan spot that offers cupcakes and more in Greater Third Ward, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 143 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2316 Elgin St. to see for yourself.

4. CRAVE Cupcakes

Photo: Ibrahim h./Yelp

Over in Greater Uptown, check out CRAVE Cupcakes, which has earned four stars out of 960 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, at 1151-06 Uptown Park Blvd.

