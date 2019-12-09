New traditional American spot District 7 debuts in Memorial

Looking to chow down on some traditional American fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 15377 Memorial Drive, Suite 122, in Memorial, the newcomer is called District 7.

District 7 is part of a restaurant group operating eight affiliated eateries in Houston. The spot specializes in New American comfort foods. On the large menu, look for chipotle-stuffed chicken, charcuterie boards (andouille and wild boar sausage served with market cheeses, gourmet crackers, queen olives and fresh fruit) and an oyster bar or red fish piccata (red fish with tomato, mushrooms, capers, artichoke, lemon butter and linguine).

District 7 has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Bobby E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 3, wrote, "Excellent new restaurant. Food was very good and the service was excellent. They have only been open for about a month. I hope the word spreads about this restaurant so that it can stay open and I can come back."

And Mai V. wrote, "So happy to have this place. We were walking along the Terry Hershey trail and saw this and stopped for Sunday brunch. Such a nice day to sit outdoors with our dog and two kids. My 3-year old occupied herself with the Jenga blocks and cornholes. Food was good and staff was friendly and quick to respond."

District 7 has yet to share its hours online.

