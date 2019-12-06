Ask Amy: Who will find gold this weekend in Houston?

Hi friends!

If you notice a lot of people out wandering around the city with maps and shovels this weekend, they're looking for gold. Seriously. A Canadian entertainment company has launched a "Gold Hunt" that officially kicks off Saturday at 2 p.m.



When the story was first pitched to me, I was a bit skeptical. Here's how it works: If you want to play, you pay $29 for a map that contains riddles. As you solve each one, you can collect prizes and get closer to the thing everyone is after- a chest filled with $100k worth of gold and silver. This is the first gold hunt in the United States; but the company has held 6 hunts in Canada. In my effort to confirm the company's legitimacy, I interviewed one of the Canadian winners by phone. He is a plumber in his 20s. He said he won a motorcycle and the gold last summer. Play at your own risk. Of course, we'll let you know who finds the gold as soon as it's discovered.

New Way To Report Scam Calls

Calls from scammers claiming to be from the Social Security Administration are increasing. Now the real agency wants to do something about the fraud that has tricked a lot of people into giving up their personal information. The next time you get one of these calls, hang up... and then file a complaint online at the new Social Security Administration Impostor Scam Reporting Form. When your phone rings, your caller ID may even look like it's the real Social Security Administration calling. The caller usually tells you that your number has been suspended because of suspicious activity; and they can help you reactivate it. They then ask you to confirm your number. The new form collects information that law enforcement will analyze for trends to help identify the scammers.

Continued risk from romaine lettuce

This threat is real. Don't assume that just because your local grocery store is selling romaine, that it is safe. So far, more than 100 people in 23 states have been infected with a strain of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce harvested in the California growing region. Four of those people were in Texas. Local grocery stores like Kroger and HEB have removed all romaine from the Salinas, California area from store shelves; but just in case, the Centers for Disease Control is advising consumers to stay away from all romaine not labeled with where it was grown. This includes "whole heads of romaine, hearts of romaine, and packages of precut lettuce and salad mixes which contain romaine, including baby romaine, spring mix and Caesar salad" with all use-by dates and brands from Salinas. Folks, just have a spinach salad until authorities get this outbreak under control.

