What you need to know about the weather heading into the weekend

HOUSTON – Good Friday Eve! We are starting off with temperatures in the mid-40s to mid-50s, with more clouds than we have seen the past few mornings. I am expecting to see some patchy fog again mainly close to the coast.

Later Thursday, we will top out in the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies. Friday, a cold front will swing through the state, but I am not expecting any rain with this front. However, it will bring in some cooler air for the start of the weekend.

Futurecast for Thursday, Dec. 10.

Speaking of, Saturday looks amazing. It will be mostly sunny and cooler, with temperatures in the mid-60s as the front will pull in some cooler Central Plains air. Sunday will bump back into the 70s and sunny for the Texans game.

Next week, a couple of cold fronts will bring in showers and thunderstorms and some winter temperatures with highs in the 50s and 60s.