What-a-Holiday line: Everything the Whataburger lover needs this season

HOUSTON – The beloved Texas fast food chain released a holiday line of products for every Whataburger fan to enjoy along with their patty melt.

The line featuring seven holiday-themed products is available for purchase online. Prices range from $3.99 - $85.99. Products include an ugly Christmas sweater, outdoor inflatable decoration and tree ornaments.

Here’s everything you can buy:

2019 Christmas Sweater ($42.99)

Beanie & Scarf Set ($24.99)

Whataburger Nutcracker ($39.99)

Inflatable Santa ($85.99)

Holiday Table Tent ($3.99 - $10.99)

Buildable Whataburger Restaurant ($39.99)

Whataburger Ornaments ($24.99)

