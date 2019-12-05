What-a-Holiday line: Everything the Whataburger lover needs this season
HOUSTON – The beloved Texas fast food chain released a holiday line of products for every Whataburger fan to enjoy along with their patty melt.
The line featuring seven holiday-themed products is available for purchase online. Prices range from $3.99 - $85.99. Products include an ugly Christmas sweater, outdoor inflatable decoration and tree ornaments.
Here’s everything you can buy:
2019 Christmas Sweater ($42.99)
Beanie & Scarf Set ($24.99)
Whataburger Nutcracker ($39.99)
Inflatable Santa ($85.99)
Holiday Table Tent ($3.99 - $10.99)
Buildable Whataburger Restaurant ($39.99)
Whataburger Ornaments ($24.99)
