Robber arrested after business owner sees crime happening from home, police say

HOUSTON – A robber was arrested Wednesday after a business owner saw the robbery happening while watching surveillance cameras at his home, police said.

The robbery was reported about 8 p.m. at the 1% Check Cashers at the corner of Briar Forest and Wilcrest drives.

According to Houston police, the owner of the business was at home watching a feed of the surveillance cameras at the shop when he saw someone force employees into a back room. The owner called police and responding officers were able to arrest the robber as the thief was leaving the business.

Investigators said an employee was locking up for the night when an armed person approached her and attempted to force her to unlock the safe, which she could not do.

Police said the robber’s vehicle was located down the street from the business.

No injuries were reported and no money was taken, police said.