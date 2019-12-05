Detectives hope Crime Stoppers tip can help solve woman’s 2017 slaying

HOUSTON – A Crime Stoppers tip could be the break detectives at the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office need to help them find the person who killed a woman two years ago.

Julie Nguyen, 38, was shot to death Dec. 5, 2017, in her car on Addicks Clodine Road near Bissonnet Street, while she was driving home from work.

“There was a gentleman outside in his driveway who saw two vehicles pass by,” said Detective Scott Minyard, of the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office. “They were right beside each other, and he saw several gunshots and heard the gunshots.”

Two years later, Nguyen’s killer and the motive for her death remain a mystery.

Her killing was attributed to road rage, but a break in the case came last week when Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers received a tip suggesting the killing may have been something other than road rage.

“(The tip) indicated there were at least two people involved,” Minyard said. “One of these persons has been deported, and the second person had gone to church and was feeling remorse for the crime.”

Minyard said he is now trying to verify the information, and he’s hoping news of the tip will encourage others with information to come forward.

A $15,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 281-342-8477.