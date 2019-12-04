Victims speak out after 2 attackers robbed, stabbed 6 people in southeast Houston

HOUSTON – The suspects in a series of violent attacks Monday night across east and southeast Houston remain at large Wednesday, according to the Houston Police Department. Two of the six victims spoke to KPRC 2 Wednesday about what they went through.

Matehaul Sanchez’s right eye is black and swollen. He has scars and stitches above it. While he didn’t want to show his face on camera, he allowed KPRC 2 to show his injuries. Sanchez told KPRC 2 in Spanish that he had left a store Monday evening and was returning to his apartment complex in the 6100 block of Gulf Freeway when two Hispanic men approached him from behind. Sanchez said they hit him in the head, punched him and stabbed him above his eye before taking off. He said the men never asked him for money during the attack that happened at 6:41 p.m.

Santo Garcia, was attacked 30 minutes before Sanchez outside his apartment on the 900 block of Redwood St. Police believe the suspects who attacked Sanchez were the same men who attacked Garcia. Garcia said the men spoke Spanish and told him “to give me your money, fast, or we’ll kill you."

One of the men was wearing a white shirt and had a knife, Garcia said. The suspect held the knife to Garcia’s throat while the other man, who he says was wearing a black shirt, pointed a gun at his stomach. Garcia said he gave the men $80 and they left.

A third victim was released from a hospital on Wednesday, according to his family. He was stabbed in the hand and stomach while jogging in Mason Park off Tips Street they said. The attack happened at about 7 p.m. and the suspects allegedly fled with the victim’s phone. The victim did not wish to be identified.

Houston police said they had not received many leads about the at large suspects. Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 as a reward for information leading to an arrest.