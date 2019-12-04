Spring ISD unveils memorial for veterans outside new football stadium Wednesday

HOUSTON – The Spring Independent School District held a dedication ceremony for a memorial for veterans in front of a newly-built football stadium on Wednesday.

“I think it’s very beautiful and it’s an honor to be here and speak on behalf of everyone else, veterans, military personnel, everybody,” said Nasir Prout, a member of the Spring High School JROTC Program.

Prout was one of several students who took part in the ceremony in front of hundreds of guests.

The memorial, erected in front of the district’s new football stadium, was part of the 2016 bond program.

It includes large stones and flags representing all branches of the military, including merchant marine and POW/MIA, paying tribute to those who went missing in action or were prisoners of war.

The goal is to bring the community together.

“They can come out here and they can kind of visit and kind of remember their family members, so I think it’s something that is really great for the community,” said Navy Capt. James Boyer, Director of the Spring High School JROTC Program.

“They can have classes out here, they can actually learn not only techniques, but they can also hear the stories of how people sacrificed their lives for the freedoms we have today,” said Superintendent Dr. Rodney Watson.

Spring ISD has one of the largest student military programs in the state, and even the nation, according to Watson.