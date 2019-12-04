Spring fighters, paramedics rescue cats from apartment fire

SPRING, Texas – Cypress Creek EMS said firefighters from Spring, Klein and Ponderosa responded to the Applewood Village Apartments located in the 4500 block of Cypresswood Drive at about 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Once inside the apartment firefighters found two cats, who showed signs of suffering from smoke inhalation.

“I noticed one of the firefighters walking out with a large orange cat and it was completely limp," said Cypress Creek Paramedic Matthew Buick. "He brought it out to one of the little culverts over there, put it on the grass and he started an oxygen bottle.”

Buick eventually took over, holding the oxygen mask on the cat’s face while trying to coax him back to life.

After about 15 to 20 minutes the cat started showing signs of life, according to Buick.

“He started meowing a bit,” Buick said. “He was really dazed and his eyes were wide open. He never blinked and he just started looking around,"

The second cat was in better shape and didn’t need as much attention.

Buick said the best part of his day was being able to reunite the cats with their owner.

"It’s fulfilling, honestly,” Buick said. “It’s a big relief to be able to walk away and not have to explain to someone that their loved one or something that they cherish is no longer there.”

His only regret was not getting the cats’ names.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. Fire officials said the damage was minimal.