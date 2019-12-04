New restaurant Guard and Grace now open in Downtown

A new restaurant has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 500 Dallas St. in Downtown, the new addition is called Guard and Grace.

Guard and Grace provides steak and seafood, with menu items ranging from filet mignon to whole grilled red snapper to brontosaurus steak (prime axe-handle tomahawk, cipollini demi and foie and bone marrow butter).

With a 4.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has already made a good impression.

Caroline H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 27, wrote, "I can't wait to go back and try more! We had a reservation (it was for my birthday) but on a Tuesday night that may not have been necessary. In summary, get the bone marrow and gnocchi — you can thank me later!"

And Bianca C. wrote, "This place was wonderful! Located in downtown Houston off Dallas Street, this is a new restaurant that I think will be a success in our area. The service was great... I can see myself coming here again for date night! You have to give this place a try because it was awesome!"

Guard and Grace has yet to share its business hours online.

