Everything you need to know about the Texas Longhorns coaching-staff shakeup

HOUSTON – The Texas Longhorns finished the 2019 season with a 7-5 record, which, to say the least, did not live up to the high expectations of this football program. Texas came into the season hoping for improvement, and they actually were able to accomplish that on the offensive side of the ball. They averaged more points per game (35) and yards per play (6.28) than they did last year, but it was the abysmal Longhorn defense that led to the demise of this Texas team.

Weeks ago, the chatter started about a coaching-staff shakeup in Austin. After Friday’s regular-season finale against Texas Tech, Tom Herman did just that. Texas made it official on Sunday that they would be parting ways with defensive coordinator Todd Orlando, passing-game coordinator Drew Mehringer, and demoting Tim Beck, their offensive coordinator.

While none of these moves were overly surprising, the Orlando firing was, unfortunately, something that was expected after the abysmal season that the Longhorns had on the defensive side of the ball. Their 30.6 points allowed per game was the third worst in the conference, only ahead of Texas Tech and Kansas. They also allowed nearly 456 yards per game, which was a major downgrade from their performance last season.

Todd Orlando had been with Herman since the University of Houston, but something tells me that Herman believes that his team should be playing this weekend in the Big 12 Championship Game this weekend and he is rightfully putting the blame on the defense. Sam Ehlinger had another great year, Devin Duvernay had a career-year, and their running game was solid throughout the year. The defense? Not so much.

Texas has already started to lose recruits for the 2020 season. This coaching staff overhaul led by Tom Herman will hopefully show these high schoolers that the Texas Longhorns’ football program expects nothing less than greatness out of anyone who puts on the burnt orange. If they want to compete with the best teams in college football next year, they’re not going to be able to give up 35+ points per game. The coaching staff change-up is only the beginning, as Tom Herman and the Texas Longhorns appear to be ready to do whatever they can to bring the winning culture back to Austin.