Check out the freshest new businesses to open in Houston

Itching to explore the newest restaurant and retail additions to Houston? From an ax-throwing venue to an eyelash spot, read on for the newest hot spots to open recently.

Urban Axes

Head over to 1201 Oliver St. in Washington Avenue Coalition / Memorial Park and you'll find Urban Axes, a new axe throwing and team-building activity spot. The franchise has locations across the country.

"Indoor ax throwing, with local craft beer and a great wine selection. Perfect for birthday parties, bachelor/ettes, and corporate events! ," reads the business's Facebook page.

Guests can book a group axe-throwing session for 2.5 hours, or drop in nightly if space allows. Looking for more competition? Join the axe-throwing league, which competes once a week for eight weeks. The bar has a wine list with selections from around the world, along with local beer and cider options.

Sweetgreen

Wander over to 1303 Westheimer and you'll find the latest vegetarian spot for salads to arrive in town. Sweetgreen has added a new location in Neartown.

Sweetgreen is a chain with locations across the country, but each restaurant sources its ingredients from local farmers and vendors. On the menu, look for the Southern chopped salad, the harvest bowl (roasted chicken, roasted sweet potatoes, apples, local goat cheese, pecans, organic wild rice, shredded kale and balsamic vinaigrette) and the guacamole greens (roasted chicken, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, shredded cabbage, tortilla chips, chopped romaine, organic mesclun, lime squeeze and lime cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette). Customers are always welcome to create their own salad or warm bowls. (Check out the full menu here.)

Out of the Closet

Now open at 1435 Westheimer Road in Montrose is Out of the Closet, a furniture store, thrift store and community service/non-profit spot.

This California-based thrift shop has outposts across the country. According to its website, Out of the Closet donates 96 cents out of every dollar collected to the AIDS Healthcare Foundation, which funds HIV/AIDS programs and services around the world.

Glamour Lashes by Hannah

A new addition to Meyerland Area, Glamour Lashes by Hannah is an eyelash service spot that's located at 4880 Beechnut St.

According to the business' Facebook page, "Glamour Lashes by Hannah is a eyelash extension salon, located in Meyerland Court. Glamour Lashes by Hannah will provide customers quality service and affordable prices with a relaxing environment and the understanding of employees."

The salon offers classic lash extensions, touch-ups, eyelash refills, hybrid lash extensions, mink lash extensions and volume lash extensions. This spot often offers special deals for new customers.

