Babies needed: Not enough children being born in US to replace population

New statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health show the birth rate in the U.S. is the lowest it’s been in over 30 years.

WFLA reports 3,791,712 births were registered in 2018, a 2% decrease from the year before.

Meanwhile, the total fertility rate was 1,729.5 per 1,000 women aged 15 to 24. The report says there needs to be 2,100 births per 1,000 women for the U.S. population to remain stable.

The report also showed birth rates for women in their 20s and 30s went down.

Teen birth rates also fell to 7%

